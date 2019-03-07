|
|
|
BELL Wallace Jean would like to sincerely thank all family and friends for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy
following the sad loss of Wallace.
Thanks to Rev. Anna Rodwell for her comforting service and support and to all who attended the services at Kelso North and Ferniehill Cemetery and contributed generously to the retiring collection sum of £271.60 for the
Macular Society.
Special thanks to Dr Cutting and the staff at Kelso Community Hospital for their care and attention, also to
Kyle Bros. for their care and professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More