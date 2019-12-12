|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Peacefully at home surrounded by her family after an illness bravely borne on Wednesday 5th December 2019
Trish née Wood. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved mum to Colin, Derek and Tracy, dearly loved granny to
Finley, Kian, Alyx and Jess.
Service to be held on
Tuesday 17th December in Robson's Dovetail Chapel at 11.45am onwards to Borders Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the Margaret Kerr Unit
and Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019