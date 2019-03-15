|
McCAIG
Thomas David
(Selkirk, formerly Galashiels) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on 12th March 2019, David, aged 86 years, loving husband of Fay, dear father of Richard, Simon and Sally, father-in-law of David and Alison and dear papa to Cameron, James, Abby, Richard and George.
Many thanks to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Borders General Hospital staff for their wonderful care. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 1.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
