William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd (Hawick)
Weensland Road
Hawick, Roxburghshire TD9 9NW
01450 377 284
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00
Service

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

10:00
Weensland Road
Hawick, Roxburghshire TD9 9NW
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:45
Cavers Cemetery
Thomas Herdman Notice
HERDMAN Peacefully at
Hawick Community Hospital on
Friday 22nd November 2019,
Thomas (Tommy), Duke Street, Hawick, previously Courthill, dear husband of the late Janet and friend to Margaret. Service at John Beattie & Sons Funeral Directors on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 10.00 am, with interment in Cavers Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made in aid of Friends of Hawick Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019
