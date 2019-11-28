|
HERDMAN Peacefully at
Hawick Community Hospital on
Friday 22nd November 2019,
Thomas (Tommy), Duke Street, Hawick, previously Courthill, dear husband of the late Janet and friend to Margaret. Service at John Beattie & Sons Funeral Directors on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 10.00 am, with interment in Cavers Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made in aid of Friends of Hawick Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019