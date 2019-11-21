|
HENRY Stuart and family would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions
of sympathy received in their recent bereavement. Thanks also to the
family doctor, doctors and staff at Borders General Hospital for all their care and attention, Rev Sara Embleton for her comforting service and all who attended at Borders Crematorium. Grateful thanks to all who gave so generously by way of donations
for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019