SCOTT Irene, Michael and Shona
wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support during Syd's long illness and for the many expressions of
sympathy on their recent loss.
Special thanks to carers and all
the staff of Murray House, Kelso
for their devotion and dedicated
care of Syd during his time with them.
Thanks also to Vicki Jo Pounder for
her comforting and uplifting service
celebrating Syd's life and to
John Beattie & Sons, Hawick, for
their help and advice in arranging
the funeral service.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
