RIDGWAY Sue
(née Willoughby)
(Selkirk,
formerly Oxton) Peacefully, after a short illness on Sunday 29th September 2019, Sue, aged 67 years, dearly beloved partner of Matthew, much loved mother of Marc and the late Steven and loving mother-in-law to Zoe.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Wednesday
23rd October at 11.00am to which
all friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations
if desired will be received on
retiring from service for Pancreatic
Cancer U.K and Cancer Research U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
