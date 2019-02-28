|
McCULLOCH
(Hawick) The family of the late Stuart would like to thank all relatives, friends and former work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after their sad loss.
Thanks to John Nichol for his comforting service and to all who attended the services at Hawick Town Hall and Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £821.18. Thanks also to Thomas Brown
& Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose for their help and support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
