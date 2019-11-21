|
BARBER Stuart
(Newstead, Melrose) Judith and Alan would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support following their sad loss.
Thanks to Rev. Philip Blackledge for his moving service and to everyone who attended Holy Trinity Church and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £400.00 which shall be forwarded to Newstead Village Hall. Special thanks to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors for their exemplary care and professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019