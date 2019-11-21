Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Barber

Notice

Stuart Barber Notice
BARBER Stuart
(Newstead, Melrose) Judith and Alan would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind support following their sad loss.
Thanks to Rev. Philip Blackledge for his moving service and to everyone who attended Holy Trinity Church and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £400.00 which shall be forwarded to Newstead Village Hall. Special thanks to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors for their exemplary care and professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -