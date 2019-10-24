Home

BARBER Stuart C.L (Newstead, Melrose formerly Heckmondwike, Yorkshire)
Peacefully in Melrose on
Saturday 19th October 2019,
Stuart, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of the late
Quita, (nee Shivas) loving father
of Judith and father-in-law of Alan.
Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church,
Melrose on Monday 4th November
at 1.00pm to which all friends are
respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Interment thereafter in Heckmondwike Cemetery on
Thursday 7th November.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019
