Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart McLean

Notice

Stewart McLean Notice
McLEAN
(Duns) Anne, Andrew and Matthew would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support, kindness and care and also for the many cards, letters and
floral tributes given to them in
their great sadness of
Stewart's illness and passing.
Also thanks to all who attended
the service in Christchurch,
many travelling far and wide
and for their generous donations
of £920 in Stewart's memory to
Cancer Research UK and
the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Thanks also to Rev Chris Jones
for a comforting service and
David Martin for dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.