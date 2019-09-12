Resources More Obituaries for Stewart McLean Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stewart McLean

Notice McLEAN

(Duns) Anne, Andrew and Matthew would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support, kindness and care and also for the many cards, letters and

floral tributes given to them in

their great sadness of

Stewart's illness and passing.

Also thanks to all who attended

the service in Christchurch,

many travelling far and wide

and for their generous donations

of £920 in Stewart's memory to

Cancer Research UK and

the Margaret Kerr Unit.

Thanks also to Rev Chris Jones

for a comforting service and

David Martin for dignified

Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019