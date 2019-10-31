|
|
|
SMITH Stephen Taylor
(Ex-Postman)
Selkirk Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Katherine and Gordon, much loved papa, great papa and great great papa.
Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on
Wednesday 6th November at 11:45am followed by burial at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1pm.
Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019