HOGG (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 1 st December 2019.
Stella, beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mother of the late Ricky and mother-in-law to Maureen.
Service at Oliver & Sons Service Room on Friday 13th December 2019, at 12.30pm followed by interment in Castlewood Cemetery at 1.00pm,
to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019