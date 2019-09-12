|
|
|
NICHOLLS (Ashkirk) The family of the late
Sheila would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their cards and support following the sad loss of their mother. Special thanks to Rev. Margaret Steele for conducting the service and all at C.R. Low for their outstanding care, sympathy and funeral arrangements. Many thanks to all at SB Cares and the district nurses at Selkirk Health Centre for all the care, kindness and attention shown to Sheila over the past few years.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019