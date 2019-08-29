|
Nicholls Sheila
(nee Story) (Ashkirk).
Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital on Wednesday
21st August 2019 after a short
illness, age 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late David Ralph Nicholls, a devoted mother to Anthony, Caroline, Richard and the late Christopher, a loving sister to Peggy
of Vancouver, Canada, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and
great grandmother to the family.
Funeral service will be held at the Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 1pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019