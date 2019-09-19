Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheena Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheena Wilson

Notice Condolences

Sheena Wilson Notice
Wilson (nee Emond)
Sheena Peacefully at Appleby Grange on Friday 6th September, Sheena of Stainton.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, mother of Jennifer, Kathleen and Marjorie, mother-in-law of Barry and John,
dear grandmother of Paul, Jill, Simon, Robert, Thomas and Andrew and loving great grandmother,
aged 91 years.
The Funeral Service is to be held at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on Tuesday 24th September at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to C.R. Low Funeral Directors, Selkirk 01750 21259.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.