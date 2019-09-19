|
Wilson (nee Emond)
Sheena Peacefully at Appleby Grange on Friday 6th September, Sheena of Stainton.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, mother of Jennifer, Kathleen and Marjorie, mother-in-law of Barry and John,
dear grandmother of Paul, Jill, Simon, Robert, Thomas and Andrew and loving great grandmother,
aged 91 years.
The Funeral Service is to be held at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk on Tuesday 24th September at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to C.R. Low Funeral Directors, Selkirk 01750 21259.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019