|
|
|
Glendinning Sandy
(Walkerburn) Suddenly but peacefully at
The Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on July 12, 2019, Sandy, of Galashiels Road, Walkerburn, best friend and dearly loved husband of Jean, dear dad of Beth, Alisdair, Kenny and the late Ian and loving papa and great-grandpapa. Service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Monday July 22 at 1.00 p.m. to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only.
Bright clothing to be worn please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019