Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00
John Beattie & Sons Funeral Directors
Hawick
Samuel Leitch

Notice Condolences

Samuel Leitch Notice
LEITCH Suddenly at St Andrew's
Care Home, Hawick on
Friday 22nd February 2019,
Samuel Pittillo Leitch (Sam), in his 91st year, beloved husband of Ena, dad of Caroline and Hazel, grandpa of Lucy,
father-in-law to Willie and George.
Service at John Beattie & Sons
Funeral Directors, Hawick on
Tuesday 5 th March 2019 at 11.00 am,
to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made
in aid of MND Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
