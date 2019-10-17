|
PURVIS Jean Douglas and family
of the late Ron,
would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards and flowers received on their sad loss.
Many thanks also to
doctors, nurses and all staff
at Kelso Community Hospital,
to Jane Keir for delivering a comforting service and to all who donated to the Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Sincere thanks also to those who provided the music at the
Cross Keys Hotel, Kelso
and to all for their support at the celebration of Ron's life.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019