Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00
Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30
Wairds Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robson Lockie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robson Lockie

Notice Condolences

Robson Lockie Notice
LOCKIE Andrew
(Drew)
Robson
(Melrose) Peacefully, at home in Melrose on Saturday 8th June 2019, Drew,
aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Isobel,
loving father of the late Linda
and a dear brother and uncle
to his family.
Funeral service at
Thomas Brown & Sons Service Room, East Port, Melrose on
Thursday 20th June at 11.00am,
followed by interment at
Wairds Cemetery at 11.30am to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.