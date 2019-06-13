|
|
|
LOCKIE Andrew
(Drew)
Robson
(Melrose) Peacefully, at home in Melrose on Saturday 8th June 2019, Drew,
aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Isobel,
loving father of the late Linda
and a dear brother and uncle
to his family.
Funeral service at
Thomas Brown & Sons Service Room, East Port, Melrose on
Thursday 20th June at 11.00am,
followed by interment at
Wairds Cemetery at 11.30am to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
