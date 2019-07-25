Sanderson Robina June

(known as June) 25th June 1932

- 16th July 2019.

Loving Mother of Jamie and Robbie, wife to the late Jim. A very much loved Nanny to Bonnie, Esme and

Daughter in Law Portlande.



Mum passed away peacefully in her sleep. Our children, our family and her wonderful friends will miss her terribly, for she was a remarkable Mum, nanny and long time friend to many.

She now joins Dad and we are at peace knowing that they are together again. We will miss your silly routines Mum but most of all your cuddles and caring nature.



Funeral on Friday 2nd August 2019

at 2.00pm at Melrose Crematorium and then Herges on the Loch, Tweedbank at 3pm.

Family flowers only please.

Any donations will be to Alzheimer's Scotland. Published in The Southern Reporter on July 25, 2019