|
|
|
THOMSON Robert Innerleithen/Lauder
Mary and family wish a sincere thank you to all for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss.
We thank the Rev. Brian Embleton for a fitting service and all who attended the Church and cemetery.
Also P. Grandison for their funeral arrangements and the staff at the Borders General and Haylodge hospitals for providing excellent care of Bob. Kind donations have raised £400 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019