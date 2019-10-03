|
|
|
Thomson Robert
(Innerleithen / Lauder) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on September 25th 2019, in his 94th year, Bob Thomson, of Plora Crescent, Innerleithen, dearly loved husband of Mary, dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather of the family. Service in Innerleithen Parish Church on Tuesday 8th October at 11.00 a.m.
to which all friends are invited, thereafter interment in
Innerleithen Cemetery at 11.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please but donations and retiring collection, if desired, at church for
British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019