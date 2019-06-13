Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00
Borders Crematorium
SIMPSON Robert Lawson Galashiels On 2nd June at BGH after a long illness, Lawson,
loving partner and best friend of Fiona, loved Dad of Christopher and partner Hazel. Proud Granddad of Jacob, adopted Son of the late Molly and Hugh McMillan, Brother of Catherine and a great friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Borders Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to
Cancer Research and
Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
