Hill Robert Thomas George
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on July 17th, 2019, aged 87, Robert, beloved Husband of the late Odette, Uncle of Catherine (Rob), Marilyn (Mick), Kathy (Cynthia), Francesca (Herbert) and Mark (Michelle).
He will be lovingly remembered by his five great nephews, Scott, Ian, Jonathan, Nicholas and Connor.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on Friday, 26th July, at 10am,
to which all friends are welcome.
No flowers please, donations if desired to Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 25, 2019