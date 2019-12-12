|
|
|
BROWN Robert George (Bertie)
(Melrose / formerly
N. Ireland) Peacefully, with his family, and in the care of St Johns Rest Home, Melrose, on 7th December 2019, aged 95 years. Bertie, beloved husband of the late Ruth, special Dad to Nigel and Shirley and much loved father-in-law
and friend to Elgar and Gilly.
A proud grandfather of Rowan, Kelly, Alexa, Gareth and Siân, he was also a
devoted "Pop" to his great grandchildren and all the family.
Private interment, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving on
Friday, 20th December 2019 at
Melrose Parish Church at 11.45am to which all friends are respectfully
invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Macular Society and
Borders Talking Newspapers.
Grateful thanks to the staff at St Johns for their special care.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019