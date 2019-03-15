Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
15:00
Borders Crematorium, Melrose
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ainslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ainslie

Notice Condolences

Robert Ainslie Notice
AINSLIE Robert (Bob)
(Earlston) Peacefully, surrounded
by his family,
at Grange Hall Care Home,
on Friday 8th March 2019,
Bob, aged 82 years,
dearly loved husband of Isobel,
much loved father
of Gordon, Moose and Ronnie,
father-in-law to Davie and
a proud papa to Autumn,
Alex, Alfie, Jamie, Corin and Leah.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on Friday 15th March at 3.00pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.