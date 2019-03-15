|
|
|
AINSLIE Robert (Bob)
(Earlston) Peacefully, surrounded
by his family,
at Grange Hall Care Home,
on Friday 8th March 2019,
Bob, aged 82 years,
dearly loved husband of Isobel,
much loved father
of Gordon, Moose and Ronnie,
father-in-law to Davie and
a proud papa to Autumn,
Alex, Alfie, Jamie, Corin and Leah.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on Friday 15th March at 3.00pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More