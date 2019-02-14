Resources More Obituaries for Rena Stewart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rena Stewart

Notice STEWART (Kelso) The family of the late

Rena Stewart would like to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy and support received following their recent sad loss.

Rena Stewart would like to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy and support received following their recent sad loss.

Thanks also go to Rev. Sandy Young for his comforting tributes at the crematorium and the church, Kyle Bros for their professional and sensitive handling of the arrangements, and to everyone who came to pay their last respects. A total of £1,309.70 will be shared between the British Heart Foundation and the Macular Society. Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019