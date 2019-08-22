Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Thomson

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Thomson Notice
THOMSON Phyllis
(née Chapman)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at
Riverside Health Care Centre, Selkirk, on Saturday, 10th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Phyllis, beloved wife of the Late Walter, dear mother of Ruth,
and the Late Sylvia.
Mother-in-law of Arthur and Stuart, much loved gran of Jeff, Paul, Gavin
and Michael and adored great granny. Funeral service at Kelso Old Parish Church on Tuesday, 27th August, at 11.00am. to which all family and friends are welcome. Interment thereafter at
Rosebank Cemetery.
Donations are welcome in aid of Dementia Research U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.