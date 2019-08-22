|
|
|
THOMSON Phyllis
(née Chapman)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at
Riverside Health Care Centre, Selkirk, on Saturday, 10th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Phyllis, beloved wife of the Late Walter, dear mother of Ruth,
and the Late Sylvia.
Mother-in-law of Arthur and Stuart, much loved gran of Jeff, Paul, Gavin
and Michael and adored great granny. Funeral service at Kelso Old Parish Church on Tuesday, 27th August, at 11.00am. to which all family and friends are welcome. Interment thereafter at
Rosebank Cemetery.
Donations are welcome in aid of Dementia Research U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019