WELSH (Jedburgh) Peacefully at Knowesouth Nursing Home on 14th March 2019,
aged 91 years, Phemie, beloved wife of the late Johny, loving mother of Linda and John, dear granny, great-granny and mother-in-law to Jim and Linda. Service at Oliver & Sons Service Room on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 10.30am with interment in
Castlewood Cemetery at 11.00am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made in aid of Knowesouth Comfort Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
