TOD Phemie
(nee Rankin)
(Melrose) Linda and Brenda are sad to announce the sad passing of their mum, Phemie, on 3rd November 2019, aged 95 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Bob, proud and loving granny and great granny to her family.
Funeral service at
Melrose Parish Church on
Thursday 14th November at 11.00am, followed by interment in
Wairds Cemetery at 11.45am to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Donations, if desired, will be received
on retiring from service for
The Silver Line.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019