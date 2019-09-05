Home

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30
Lauder Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:15
Lauder Cemetery
Peter Donaldson Notice
Donaldson (Lauder) Peacefully at Galashiels Nursing Home on
Thursday 29th August 2019, Peter aged 83, dear dad of Fiona
and Edith. Much loved papa
to all his grandsons
and his great grandchildren.
A service will take place in Lauder Parish Church on Friday 6th September at 12.30pm followed
by interment in Lauder Cemetery at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
