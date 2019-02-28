|
|
|
Ellin Patricia Ruth
(Stichill) Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Monday, 18th February 2019. Patricia, beloved wife of George, dearly loved mother of Claire and adored grandmother of Rory and Ailsa.
A funeral service will be held at
Stichill Church at 11.00am, on
Monday 4th March 2019, to which all family and friends are welcome. Interment thereafter at Stichill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations are welcome in aid
of the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
