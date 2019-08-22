|
|
|
ARBUCKLE Pat
(Melrose) Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit on Sunday 18th August 2019,
Pat, aged 86 years, dearly beloved wife of Alex, wonderful mum of Gillian, Susan and Stuart, mother-in-law of Pat, John and Jacquie and proud and
loving grandma to
Andrew, Jennifer, AJ and Rory.
An interment for close family and friends will be held at
Wairds Cemetery, Melrose at 2.00pm on Monday 26th August, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Melrose Parish Church at 3.30pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019