EUMAN Nicholas
(née Cox)
(Kelso formerly Innerleithen) Passed away, at Lennel House, Coldstream, on Thursday, 21st November 2019, aged 84 years.
Nicholas, beloved wife of the
Late Robert, (Bob) much loved mother to Gordon, Robert and Caroline, devoted granny to Carol and Julie, Mother-in-law to Anne, Carolyn and Jill.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday 10th December, at 3.00pm,
to which all friends and family are welcome. No flowers, donations,
if desired to Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019
