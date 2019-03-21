Resources More Obituaries for Nessie Macfarlane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nessie Macfarlane

Notice MACFARLANE (Selkirk) George, Fiona and families would like to thank everyone who sent flowers and cards following Nessie's passing.

Thanks to the staff in ward 4 and Borders Stroke Unit in the B.G.H. also Riverside Healthcare Centre for their wonderful care and attention they gave Nessie. Special thanks to Border Care Service for looking after Nessie which was the highlight of her days, thanks, Yvonne, Cherie, Judith, Fiona, Angie, Kaz, Morag, Audrey, Mandy and Claire for all the laughs we had, also the Gala Day Centre. Thanks to Rev. Margaret Steele for her support and comfort

and all who attended the church and graveside and gave generously to the retiring collection raising £350.00

for Alzheimer Scotland & Riverside Healthcare Centre Social Fund.

We would also like to thank Drummond, Elaine & Walterina Low for their kindness and professionalism. Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019