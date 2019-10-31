|
|
|
BELL Nessie
(Nee Jamieson)
(Earlston) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit on Saturday 26th October 2019, Nessie, aged 91 years, of East End, Earlston, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Isobel and proud and loving granny and granny great to her family.
Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Wednesday 6th November at 1.15pm, followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery at 1.45pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the
Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019