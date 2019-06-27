Resources More Obituaries for Nanny Weir Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nanny Weir

Notice WEIR Nanny

(Cortleferry) Jock, Doddie, Kirsty, Thomas and Christopher would like to thank all relatives and friends for their grateful support during Nanny's illness and for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Doctors and staff at the Western General Hospital and the palliative care team at The Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH, for their loving care and attention. Thank you to all who attended the 'Thanksgiving Celebration' at St. Mary of Wedale Parish Church, Stow and gave so generously to the retiring collection £2460.04 for The Margaret Kerr Unit and to Rev Victoria Linford for her uplifting words and Thomas Brown & Sons for their caring professional service. Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices