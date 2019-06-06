|
|
|
WEIR Nanny
(Cortleferry Farm, Stow) Peacefully, at the
Margaret Kerr Unit,
Borders General Hospital on
Saturday 1st June 2019,
Nanny, aged 73 years,
dearly beloved wife of John (Jock),
loving mum of Doddie, Kirsty,
Thomas and Christopher,
a dear mother-in-law and
proud and loving granny
to her thirteen grandchildren.
Private family interment
at Nanny's request.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Mary of Wedale Parish Church,
Stow on Tuesday 11th June
at 1.00pm to which all friends
are respectfully invited.
No black ties please,
donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service
for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
