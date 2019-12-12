|
SLOAN Nancy Anne
(nee Hodge)
(Burnfoot Farm, Oxton) Died peacefully at
Borders General Hospital,
Margaret Kerr Unit on
5th December, 2019, aged 61,
after a long and courageous battle
with cancer during which she
showed such grace and strength. Beloved wife of Hugh.
Following a private family cremation there will be a Service and Celebration of Nancy's life at
Melrose Parish Church, TD6 9SF,
on Monday 16th December at 12.45pm
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019