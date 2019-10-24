Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Anderson

Notice ANDERSON (Nancy)

(Earlston) The family of the late

Nancy Anderson would like to thank everyone for the many

kind and touching expressions of sympathy received after their sad loss.



Thanks to Rev. Sheila Moir for her comforting service and to everyone who attended Earlston Parish Church and Cemetery and contributed

so generously to the retiring

collection sum of £400.00

which will be forwarded to

charities Nancy supported.

Special thanks to all staff at

Borders General Hospital especially Ward 7 and The Margaret Kerr Unit

for their care and kindness,

also to The Lodge, Carfraemill for

the funeral reception and to

Thomas Brown & Sons

for their professionalism. Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices