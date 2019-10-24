|
ANDERSON (Nancy)
(Earlston) The family of the late
Nancy Anderson would like to thank everyone for the many
kind and touching expressions of sympathy received after their sad loss.
Thanks to Rev. Sheila Moir for her comforting service and to everyone who attended Earlston Parish Church and Cemetery and contributed
so generously to the retiring
collection sum of £400.00
which will be forwarded to
charities Nancy supported.
Special thanks to all staff at
Borders General Hospital especially Ward 7 and The Margaret Kerr Unit
for their care and kindness,
also to The Lodge, Carfraemill for
the funeral reception and to
Thomas Brown & Sons
for their professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019