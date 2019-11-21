Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:30
Duns Cemetery
Nan Bell Notice
Bell (Duns) Peacefully at the
Knoll Hospital, Duns, on
Friday 15th November 2019, Nan (Nee Grieve), aged 89.
Wife of the late Tom,
loving mum of Douglas,
beloved granny to Richard and Gary and great granny of Katy and Robin.
A graveside service will take
place in Duns Cemetery on
Thursday 28th November at 1.30pm,
to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, may be
made in aid of the Knoll Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
