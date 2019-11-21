|
TEMPLETON The family of the late Myra Templeton wish to express their sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them
during their recent bereavement.
Also for the donations received for Arthritis UK raised £155.50.
Thanks to doctors and staff of ward 6 and 12 Borders General Hospital, staff at St. Johns Nursing Home and Garden View assessment centre also Myra's carers for all their care and attention, Stewart Allan for a comforting service and Trish at Co-op Funeralcare, Galashiels for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019