Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Templeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Templeton

Memories Condolences

Myra Templeton Memories
TEMPLETON The family of the late Myra Templeton wish to express their sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them
during their recent bereavement.
Also for the donations received for Arthritis UK raised £155.50.
Thanks to doctors and staff of ward 6 and 12 Borders General Hospital, staff at St. Johns Nursing Home and Garden View assessment centre also Myra's carers for all their care and attention, Stewart Allan for a comforting service and Trish at Co-op Funeralcare, Galashiels for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -