|
|
|
Naylor Myra
Kelso Suddenly but peacefully while on holiday in Dornoch, Myra, beloved wife of the late Dennis,
dear mum of Michael and Hilary and mother in law of Stuart and Andrea,
and a proud grandma and
great grandma.
A service will be held at
Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 12 noon to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please. Donations will be welcomed at the service for
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019