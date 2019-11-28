|
Cleary Maureen Evelyn
(Nee Lindsay)
(Tweedbank) In loving memory of Maureen (proprietor of The Tea Jenny).
Beloved wife to Jim, devoted mum to Fiona-Jane and Rebecca, cherished granny to Grace and friend to many. Taken too soon on
24th November 2019.
You always had a smile to share,
Time to give, time to care,
A loving nature, kind and true,
These are the memories we have
of you. Funeral service at the Borders Crematorium Melrose on Friday
29th November at 11am to which all family and friends are welcome.
The family request those attending to wear a splash of pink.
Family flowers only. Donations towards Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019