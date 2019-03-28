Home

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00
Borders Crematorium
PRESTON Mary Workman
(Lilliesleaf) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 20th March 2019, Mary, aged 87 years,
dear daughter of the late James and Agnes Preston, beloved sister of John (Jack) and the late Jim and loving aunt to Jennifer and Jacqueline.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Monday 1 st April
at 11.00am to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for The Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
