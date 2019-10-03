|
|
|
McELRATH Peacefully at St Andrew's Nursing Home, Hawick, on 26th September 2019, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas Moffat and William McElrath. Loving mum of Alistair,
and granny of Scott and Vicki.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday 11th October 2019
at 11.00am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made in aid of St Andrew's Nursing Home Comfort Fund.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019