Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00
Trinity Church Hall
Galashiels
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:45
Eastlands Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cook

Notice Condolences

Mary Cook Notice
COOK Mary
(Galashiels) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 10th February 2019, Mary, aged 88 years, dearly beloved wife of John, dear mum of Mary and Gina and much loved granny, great granny and great great granny to her family. Funeral service at Trinity Church Hall, Galashiels on Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am followed by interment in Eastlands Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Palliative Care, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.