COOK Mary
(Galashiels) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Sunday 10th February 2019, Mary, aged 88 years, dearly beloved wife of John, dear mum of Mary and Gina and much loved granny, great granny and great great granny to her family. Funeral service at Trinity Church Hall, Galashiels on Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am followed by interment in Eastlands Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for Palliative Care, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019
