|
|
|
BROWN Mary Gray
(Kelso/St Boswells) Alan and Graeme wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy following their sad loss.
Also, our sincere gratitude to all who attended the service of thanksgiving at Kelso North Church. Thanks to Rev. Anna Rodwell for her uplifting service and comforting words and to Kyle Brothers Funeral Directors for their care and professionalism throughout.
Grateful thanks to those who gave generously in raising the sum of £400 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 10, 2019