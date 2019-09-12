Home

BROWN Mary (née Roden)
(Kelso/
St Boswells) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on Monday, 9th September 2019,
Mary, aged 92, dearly beloved wife
of the late Jimmy, much loved
mum of Alan and Graeme,
mother-in-law to Mary and Stella and loving and proud granny to Gavin, Michael, Neil, Katie and Nic
and her seven great grandchildren.
Private Cremation.
Service of thanksgiving at
Kelso North Parish Church, on
Friday, 13th September, at 1.15pm,
to which all family and friends
are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, towards the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
